Hot weather tomorrow with scattered showers returning to the area this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be our hottest days as highs top out into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity will make it feel like 95°-100° with the heat index.

Friday will be hot as highs top out into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Scattered t-storms will mover in this weekend, which will help to cool us down into the low 90s for Saturday and the mid 80s for upper 80s on Sunday.

