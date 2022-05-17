Farm to Table: Catfish tacos

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

Catfish filets

Creole seasoning

Diced tomatoes

Diced jalapeños

Cilantro

Lime juice

Salt

Pepper

Avocado

Unsweetened Greek yogurt

Garlic paste (or powder)

Your choice of tortilla

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Season the catfish fillets with the cajun creole seasoning and bake for 25 minutes or until the filets reach an internal temperature of 145°F.

While the catfish is baking, prepare the Pico de Gallo. Combine all of the finely diced vegetables (tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro) in a medium bowl. Mix in the lime juice, salt and pepper. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve to let flavors combine.

After making the Pico de Gallo, make the avocado crema. In a bowl, combine the avocado and Greek yogurt, mash and mix until well combined. Add garlic paste or powder and juice of one lime into the avocado mixture and combine well.

To assemble, flake the catfish and arrange it evenly among tortillas. Evenly distribute the Pico de Gallo and avocado crema among tacos. Top with additional cilantro if desired.

