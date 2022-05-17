Fake jewelry scam reported in Laurel, Jones Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam being attempted in the area.

LPD has received reports of citizens being approached in gas station parking lots by a couple with children trying to sell jewelry.

Citizens who buy the jewelry then attempt to sell or have it appraised soon learn the jewelry is fake, according to LPD.

LPD has received reports of incidents within the city and in the county jurisdiction.

For more information or to make a report, you can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or the Jones County Sheriffs Department at (601)-425-3147.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.