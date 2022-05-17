Copper stolen from Glendale Community Center construction site

GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a burglary in Glendale.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says a person stole copper wire and pipes from the Glendale Community Center construction site.

District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson says she is so disappointed to hear the news.

“The copper was stolen out of the building, and it’s a real downer for the community and the county at large,” said Thompson.

Sims says the burglary happened Saturday morning around 4 a.m.

The county started construction on the building this past February.

Thompson says the theft is not good for the project timeline.

“We were already behind because of the weather,” said Thompson. “This has put us even more behind.”

She says the cost should not have a major effect on the project budget because the contractor has insurance.

“I’m sure that the contractor is in the process now of replacing the copper that was stolen,” said Thompson. “It’s really a black eye to the community and to all of us.”

Thompson says she has faith the sheriff’s department will get to the bottom of this.

“We’re just hoping that the culprit is caught and brought to justice soon,” said Thompson.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

