Candlelight vigil held to honor murdered infant in Pearl

By Melissa Payne
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Prayers and forgiveness were the overwhelming themes today at a special balloon release and prayer vigil for a murdered infant.

Khalysie Jolley was killed last week after Pearl police say her mother intentionally slammed her on the concrete.

On Monday night, the Pearl community pulled together to honor her life.

The child’s mother, Makaylia Jolley, is now charged with capital murder. 

However, those in the community say there is enough prayer for everyone, and they also believe there’s enough forgiveness to go around.

“God put it on my heart to put something out there to try and bring the community closer,” said Hollie May, the organizer of the vigil. “Take all the negative out and praise the baby that’s gone to heaven.”

This makeshift memorial was a tribute to little Khalysie Lashay Jolley, who was only nine weeks old when she was murdered.

Witnesses say the baby’s mother is the one who killed her.

An act so devastating that first responders and police all say shook them to their core.

“We have been deeply humbled by the pearl police who have come by and paid their respects and cried and left stuffed animals. People have come from all over. I counted 200 people yesterday,” said May.

Little Khalysie’s death touched many, and Monday’s prayers weren’t just for her.

Many also prayed for her mother, whom they believe was searching for help.

“She was reaching out,” said May. “The baby was not thrown many times, the baby was thrown one time, and she ran herself out in front of an 18-wheeler.”

“The only thing I can tell you is y’all need to pray for her,” said one person who attended the vigil. “Do not sit on social media and bash her. That is not cool at all, and I don’t like that at all.”

Makayla Jolley is scheduled to make her initial court appearance tomorrow afternoon.

A Gofundme has been set up to help pay for little Khalysie’s funeral expenses.

