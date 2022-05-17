Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana

Latest News

Voting began on May 13th and will run through May the 20th, and the winning name will be...
Hattiesburg Zoo holding contest to name baby monkey
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
Other Laurel School District offices and schools also went into caution as a search for the...
LMSA went into lockdown out of caution Monday afternoon
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine