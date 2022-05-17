Win Stuff
12th Annual Wounded Minutemen Golf Tournament held in Purvis

The 12th Annual Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi Golf Tournament was held on Monday at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
46 teams took part in the event, which is held each year to raise funds to financially assist Purple Heart recipients from Mississippi.

During a special ceremony, 8 recipients were each given a check for $5,200 to help provide financial relief.

Johnny Sellers and Ike Pylant are Co-Chairs for the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi and said the money will go a long way in helping those who served the nation.

“This is important because those guys, they left here to go defend their country and they got wounded in battle and a lot of them can’t work anymore,” said Sellers. “Their families still have the same bills they had before they left.

“Out of the 82 recipients that have received help, I was with about 30 of them when they were wounded and it’s just great to see the support.”

“We both saw them get on the buses and leave to go to Iraq and we both saw 22 of them get buried during that time period, so it’s a pretty awesome impact,” said Pylant.

Over the past 12-years, the non-profit group raised over $440,000 which went solely to provide financial assistance to Mississippi veterans from all branches of the armed forces who were wounded in combat.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

