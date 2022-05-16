Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Raising Cane’s celebrates 25th birthday with limited-edition plush puppy

Raising Cane’s celebrates 25th birthday with limited-edition plush puppy
Raising Cane’s celebrates 25th birthday with limited-edition plush puppy(Raising Cane's)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising Cane’s has been feeding communities across the U.S. for more than 25 years.

The company celebrated its 25th birthday last August by donating $25 million to local nonprofits, organizations, schools and more in communities from coast to coast throughout the year.

Raising Cane’s is now selling a limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppy.

According to the company, the newest edition of Cane’s signature collectible plush puppy series gives “Caniacs,” (Raising Cane’s fans) a fun way to celebrate while supporting local pet welfare organizations.

In a press release, the company said for every 25th Birthday Plush Puppy purchased in-Restaurant, from now through June 5, 100% of proceeds will be donated to local pet welfare charities. All net proceeds from online purchases will be donated to The Birthday Party Project, a program whose mission is to bring joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration.

Customers can purchase their limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppy for around $8.99, plus tax, while supplies last.

Raising Cane’s Continues to Celebrate 25th Birthday with Limited-Edition Plush Puppy
Raising Cane’s continues to celebrate its 25th birthday with a limited-edition plush puppy. (Raising Cane’s)

“Supporting our communities at the local level has been a commitment since the early days of Cane’s,” said Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s. “We raised over $650,000 for local pet welfare organizations during our holiday plush puppy campaign last year, and we want to continue to give back as Caniacs join us in celebrating our 25th birthday!”

More than 600 Raising Cane’s Restaurants across the country will be selling the 25th Birthday Plush Puppy. To learn more about Cane’s plush puppy campaigns throughout the years, visit raisingcanes.com/plushpuppy.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
JCSD Administrator says the manner and cause of Holifield remain under investigation by the...
Laurel woman identified as body found in Leaf River Sunday
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana

Latest News

Real estate rising with inflation rate
Real estate rising with inflation rate
Hattiesburg compiles summer to-do list
Hattiesburg compiles almanac of summer to-dos
Vendors sold various products during the first "Pop Up for Lupus" at Town Square Park Saturday.
Town Square Park event raises funds for Lupus Foundation
The Richton Front Street Association hosts first festival in its short history.
Richton’s ‘Front Street Fest’ acts as step for economic growth