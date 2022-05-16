Raising Cane’s celebrates 25th birthday with limited-edition plush puppy

BATON ROUGE, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising Cane’s has been feeding communities across the U.S. for more than 25 years.

The company celebrated its 25th birthday last August by donating $25 million to local nonprofits, organizations, schools and more in communities from coast to coast throughout the year.

Raising Cane’s is now selling a limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppy.

According to the company, the newest edition of Cane’s signature collectible plush puppy series gives “Caniacs,” (Raising Cane’s fans) a fun way to celebrate while supporting local pet welfare organizations.

In a press release, the company said for every 25th Birthday Plush Puppy purchased in-Restaurant, from now through June 5, 100% of proceeds will be donated to local pet welfare charities. All net proceeds from online purchases will be donated to The Birthday Party Project, a program whose mission is to bring joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration.

Customers can purchase their limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppy for around $8.99, plus tax, while supplies last.

Raising Cane’s continues to celebrate its 25th birthday with a limited-edition plush puppy. (Raising Cane’s)

“Supporting our communities at the local level has been a commitment since the early days of Cane’s,” said Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s. “We raised over $650,000 for local pet welfare organizations during our holiday plush puppy campaign last year, and we want to continue to give back as Caniacs join us in celebrating our 25th birthday!”

More than 600 Raising Cane’s Restaurants across the country will be selling the 25th Birthday Plush Puppy. To learn more about Cane’s plush puppy campaigns throughout the years, visit raisingcanes.com/plushpuppy.

