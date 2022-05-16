Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights

Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights
Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Protesters could be heard outside the governor’s mansion Sunday in downtown Jackson, many of them holding signs in support of abortion rights.

They are upset over the leaked draft opinion that says the high court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide a half century ago.

The group says all women should have the right to control their own bodies, not the government.

“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will become only the right or privilege of the privileged of the United States,” stated pro-choice supporter Nancy Bowmen. “Those who have, against those who have not.”

The final Supreme Court opinion is not expected until summer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana
Homeowners are seeing higher mortgage rates and home costs.
Real estate market is feeling the effects of inflation

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
Businesses interested in being a part of the job fair can do so for free. To reserve a table,...
Hattiesburg to host annual Student Job Fair on May 23
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC