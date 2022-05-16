National Healthy Vision month stresses protection

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The month of May is bringing awareness to the importance of protecting you eyes from the sun’s strong ultraviolet rays.

Dr. Aubrey Fulton from the Hattiesburg Eye Clinic says with UV rays at their highest during summer, it is recommended while outdoors to wear a hat and sunglasses with 100 percent UV A and UV B protection.

Fulton also said that even if vision doesn’t seem to be a problem, it is still important to get your eyes checked.

“Blue light blockers definitely help with digital eye strain,” Fulton said. “They have the added benefit that even if they are clear, blocking UV rays even when you’re out in the sun. Some of the studies say it not only decreases eye strain but helps maintain your circadian rhythm.

“When you are staying up on your phone or your computer at night, your mind can get the signal that it’s still daylight, so it has trouble sleeping. With the blue light blockers, it helps maintain that natural rhythm to say its time to start going to bed without getting that added or blue light signal that its still daylight outside.”

Fulton recommends polarized lenses on glasses, if you have problems with sun glare.

Fulton says you also can protect your eyes by watching your diet.

“Maintaining good healthy weight, good diet, taking good vitamins,” Fulton said. “The best eye vitamins are lutein. Natural sources are eating leafy greens and lutein can be found in kale, and other antioxidants in red and blue berries.”

According to Fulton, along with getting a routine eye exam, it is important to know your family history to look out for certain ricks of eye conditions.

“The eyes we all take for granted and so it’s just very important that you get them checked because eyes can also help find other problems in your body,” Fulton said. “You cans see diabetes in your eyes, you can see high blood pressure in your eyes, you can see cholesterol in your eyes.

“I’ve even had patients who found out they had multiple sclerosis by looking in your eyes and even other cancerous tumorous, rosea and other skin conditions. It’s definitely a window not only to the soul as they say but a window to your overall body health.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

