More hot weather is on the way

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm as highs top out into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our hottest days as highs top out into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be hot as highs top out into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Scattered t-storms will mover in this weekend, which will help to cool us down into the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.