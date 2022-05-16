Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged with four burglaries that happened in Hattiesburg over the weekend.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Zachary James Thames, 28, was taken into custody early Monday morning and charged with three counts of commercial burglary and one count of auto burglary.

The incidents of commercial burglary took place at the following locations, according to HPD:

Fox’s Pizza – 5466 Old Hwy 11



Miracle Nails – 5266 Old Hwy 11



Yamato Japan – 5040 Hardy St.



Moore says the auto burglary took place on the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 98.

Thames has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.