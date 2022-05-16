LMSA went into lockdown out of caution Monday afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts was on lockdown on Monday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

According to Laurel School District Communication/ Public Relations Specialist Quin Dungy, a domestic argument between two adults involving a weapon on 12th Street, adjacent to the school, led to the campus going into a lockdown around 12:30 p.m.

Dungy said the school remained on lockdown until dismissal time.

Other district offices and schools also went into caution as a search for the suspects was pursued.

Dungy said the Laurel School District is proud of the quick response of the teachers and administrators in following procedures to keep their students safe as well as the Laurel Police Department and the school’s resource officers.

The district also wants to thank all of its student’s parents for their cooperation and patience as the district worked through the challenges of the day.

According to LPD, the case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

