Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Reeves tours new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is touring a new facility in Olive Branch.

He’s at Ardagh Metal Packaging’s new 490,965-square-foot facility.

Ardagh specializes in metal beverage cans that are sustainable and recyclable.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
JCSD Administrator says the manner and cause of Holifield remain under investigation by the...
Laurel woman identified as body found in Leaf River Sunday
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. Reeves tours new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch
JCSD Administrator says the manner and cause of Holifield remain under investigation by the...
Laurel woman identified as body found in Leaf River Sunday
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City