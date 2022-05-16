Win Stuff
Laurel woman identified as body found in Leaf River Sunday

Miss. Crime Lab identified the body to 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Holifield
JCSD Administrator says the manner and cause of Holifield remain under investigation by the...
JCSD Administrator says the manner and cause of Holifield remain under investigation by the department, as Sgt. J.D. Carter and Investigator Jardain McDonald are the lead investigators in the case.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of the female body that was found in Leaf River in Jones County Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Mississippi Crime Lab.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Holifield, of Laurel.

JCSD Administrator says the manner and cause of Holifield remain under investigation by the department, as Sgt. J.D. Carter and Investigator Jardain McDonald are the lead investigators in the case.

With help from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, JCSD recovered Holifield’s body after it was found near the State Route 590 bridge and boat ramp.

“We are continuing our investigation into the untimely death of Brittany Nicole Holifield,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “As the investigation continues and we are able, we will release additional information on the progress of the investigation.”

If anyone has information in connection with the case, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
