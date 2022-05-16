Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo holding contest to name baby monkey

By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is holding a contest to name its baby boy Colobus. which was born at the Zoo on Saturday, April 9.

The proud parents of the young monkey are Mombasa and Makeda and can be seen at the zoo on Sundays, Tuesdays, and every other Wednesday until they get fully acquainted with the rest of the group.

Kristen Moore is an animal curator at the Hattiesburg Zoo and said the Colobus monkeys are alternating their time in their outdoor habitat with the Debrazza monkey family. Soon both species will be once again sharing the space.

“We thought I’d be a great way to get the community involved with our new baby and let everybody know about him and how super-cute he is,” Kristen said.

“The four names we have that the keepers have picked out are Mojo, Mowgli, Mongo, and Masala. They typically live in large groups and are a family sharing species which means the mom will rely on aunts and dads to be able to take care of the baby.”

Voting began last Friday and will run through this Friday. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, May 24.

You can cast your vote to name the baby monkey by clicking here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G5Y93R2

