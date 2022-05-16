Win Stuff
Hattiesburg to host annual Student Job Fair on May 23

Businesses interested in being a part of the job fair can do so for free. To reserve a table, contact Betsy Mercier at 601-545-4501 or bmercier@hattiesburg.com.(City of Hattiesburg)
By Marissa McCardell and WDAM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is preparing to host its annual job fair for local high school students ages 16 and up this month.

The Student Job Fair will be held on Monday, May 23, at the Ben McNair Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, high school students will have an opportunity to meet local employers who have instant hiring needs for the summer and industries that could help create careers.

“We hope this job fair provides avenues for our youth to make positive and productive use of their summer vacation,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Summer jobs allow students to learn skills and lessons that can help them throughout life. I hope our local high school students will attend the job fair and take advantage of these opportunities.”

Along with the local businesses that will be at the job fair, the following departments with the City of Hattiesburg will be on-site to talk about immediate hiring needs and future career opportunities:

  • City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation
  • City Hattiesburg Public Works
  • Hattiesburg Fire Department
  • Hattiesburg Police Department

Businesses interested in being a part of the job fair can do so for free. To reserve a table, contact Betsy Mercier at 601-545-4501 or bmercier@hattiesburg.com.

