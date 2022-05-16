Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC

Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one season as an NFL analyst on NBC Sports.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees addressed speculation about his future with a cryptic tweet Sunday night in which he teased that he “may play football again.”

Coming out of retirement was but one of the options the future Hall of Fame quarterback seemed to casually throw out in a cloudy response to a media report that he is out at NBC Sports after one season as an NFL analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame college football games.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees wrote. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Brees’ tweet followed a report in Sunday’s New York Post in which sports media columnist Andrew Marchand, citing unnamed sources, said the Saints legend was “one and done” after one season with NBC Sports.

“The decision seemed mutual, as Brees preferred doing games over the ‘Football Night in America’ studio show, and NBC didn’t have many NFL games to offer him,” Marchand wrote. “NBC soured on Brees’ potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on ‘Sunday Night Football’ games.”

The report speculated Brees might still wind up as an NFL color commentator for regional games on Fox Sports or Amazon, but no longer was viewed as lead-team material. NBC Sports declined comment on the story.

Brees joined NBC Sports after retiring from the Saints and NFL in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana
Homeowners are seeing higher mortgage rates and home costs.
Real estate market is feeling the effects of inflation