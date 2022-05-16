City of Hattiesburg releases summer activities guide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg compiled a list of parks and camps for kids to go to during the summer.

The summer guide includes a list of where to find public pools, splash pads, parks and summer camps. Additionally, a list of special events that already are scheduled are included in the guide.

“As a parent when you’re trying to find something for your kids to do during the summer besides watch Paw Patrol or get online, it’s sometimes difficult to find something consistent throughout the summer,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

“Our staff worked really hard to compile the information and, hopefully, it’s one guide they can go to to see what’s available in their city throughout the summer.”

Barker says they were inspired by the city of Mobile, Ala., which made a similar guide for their residents.

The guide is available on the City of Hattiesburg website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.