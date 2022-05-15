Town Square Park event raises funds for Lupus Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Town Square Park hosted a first-ever event Saturday that benefited the Lupus Foundation of America.

The inaugural “POP UP FOR LUPUS” brought out several Hattiesburg-area arts, crafts and food vendors to showcase their products and raise money to fight Lupus.

Lupus is an auto-immune disease that can affect multiple organs in the body.

Event organizer Aquandria Harris has been battling lupus for nearly a decade.

“Just to know there’s one more person in Hattiesburg that knows about lupus, versus nobody that probably did not know, to get one more person in the door or step in the door for it, then it really means a lot,” Harris said.

Before this year, Harris organized two walks at the University of Southern Mississippi, which also raised money for the Lupus Foundation of America.

