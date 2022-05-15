Sumrall advances to 4A State Title; Seminary forces game 3

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt area teams punched their respective tickets to the state championships on Saturday night. Here’s a look at all the South State championship scores from around the area:

Class 4A Baseball

Sumrall (6) Northeast Jones (2)

Bobcats advance to 2nd straight state title

Class 3A Baseball

Seminary (11) Clarkdale (1)

Bulldogs force Game 3 on Monday at Clarkdale

Class 6A Softball

Petal (1) Northwest Rankin (0)

Lady Panthers force Game 3 on Monday at Petal

Class 4A Softball

Sumrall (3) North Pike (2)

Lady Bobcats advance to first state title

Class 1A Softball

Taylorsville (3) Sebastopol (2)

Lady Tartars advance to state title

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.