Sumrall advances to 4A State Title; Seminary forces game 3
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt area teams punched their respective tickets to the state championships on Saturday night. Here’s a look at all the South State championship scores from around the area:
Class 4A Baseball
Sumrall (6) Northeast Jones (2)
- Bobcats advance to 2nd straight state title
Class 3A Baseball
Seminary (11) Clarkdale (1)
- Bulldogs force Game 3 on Monday at Clarkdale
Class 6A Softball
Petal (1) Northwest Rankin (0)
- Lady Panthers force Game 3 on Monday at Petal
Class 4A Softball
Sumrall (3) North Pike (2)
- Lady Bobcats advance to first state title
Class 1A Softball
Taylorsville (3) Sebastopol (2)
- Lady Tartars advance to state title
