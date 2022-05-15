Win Stuff
Sumrall advances to 4A State Title; Seminary forces game 3

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt area teams punched their respective tickets to the state championships on Saturday night. Here’s a look at all the South State championship scores from around the area:

Class 4A Baseball

Sumrall (6) Northeast Jones (2)

  • Bobcats advance to 2nd straight state title

Class 3A Baseball

Seminary (11) Clarkdale (1)

  • Bulldogs force Game 3 on Monday at Clarkdale

Class 6A Softball

Petal (1) Northwest Rankin (0)

  • Lady Panthers force Game 3 on Monday at Petal

Class 4A Softball

Sumrall (3) North Pike (2)

  • Lady Bobcats advance to first state title

Class 1A Softball

Taylorsville (3) Sebastopol (2)

  • Lady Tartars advance to state title

