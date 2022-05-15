Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says

By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth grade student at Central High School in Florence, Alabama, was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” driving under the influence demonstration.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was lying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there.

A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced to 236 months, more than 19...
Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years in illegal drug conspiracy
Hattiesburg police are warning the public to be aware of phone scammers posing as Hattiesburg...
HPD warns public to be wary of scam
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Sumrall vs. Northeast Jones
Sumrall advances to 4A State Title; Seminary forces game 3
Groups gathered to "Stamp Out Hunger"
Groups gathered to "Stamp Out Hunger"
Sumrall vs. Northeast Jones
Sumrall advances to 4A State Title; Seminary forces game 3