Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Richton’s ‘Front Street Fest’ is the first step for economic growth

Richton celebrates on Front Street
By Will Polston
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton’s newly-assembled Front Street Association hosted Saturday its first event, Front Street Fest.

While it was advertised as a food truck festival, numerous vendors came out to get eyes on their businesses and the association held a car show.

The association drew inspiration from neighboring cities, such as Hattiesburg and Columbia, and felt it was time for Richton to have its own community event.

“When I opened my business here three years ago, I’d get a lot of business from Hattiesburg, the Coast, Jackson, even in Laurel,” Richton Front Street Association member Leslie Wade-Felts said. “They would all say, ‘Richton is the friendliest little town, but they don’t have anything.’

“Well, we did have things. They just weren’t highlighted, and that was our job., to highlight our town’s beauty and our town’s worth.”

In addition to exposure for local businesses, festivals provide a great opportunity for other business owners to consider his town., Richton Mayor Bo Ruffin said.

“You don’t know who’s walking around here (Saturday), looking and saying, ‘Oh, dang, look what they’re doing in Richton, maybe I can find me a building and put a shop in’” Ruffin said. “If they had never been here, they don’t know that, but there are people from everywhere here, so they may look down the street and say, “Man, they’ve got it going on. We need to come here,’ and we want them to”

While Richton houses less than 2,000 residents, festivals like this give these small towns a big city feel.

“If there’s any other small towns like us out there, you can do it,” said Wade-Felts. “It’s just a matter of finding the right people, being in touch with your town hall and it doesn’t take a lot of money. You’ve just got to get up and do it.”

The Front Street Association is working on quarterly community events to add to the town, with the hopes of stimulating the economy and uniting the community.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced to 236 months, more than 19...
Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years in illegal drug conspiracy
Hattiesburg police are warning the public to be aware of phone scammers posing as Hattiesburg...
HPD warns public to be wary of scam
Carlos Davis, 21, of Jackson, will be booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on...
Jackson man charged in Hub City shooting over dirt bike sale

Latest News

A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana
Richton celebrated its inaugural Front Street Fest Saturday.
Richton celebrates on Front Street
Bassfield moving on new medical marijuana lawas.
Medical MJ business consulting
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson's forecast suggest summer may arrived a few weeks early in the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast