Pine Belt cities partake in Stamp Out Hunger Drive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 10,000 cities nationwide participated Saturday in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday.

Every second Saturday in May, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), with help from other postal workers, go across the nation and collect non-perishable food items that are left by mailboxes.

This food that is collected will go back into food pantries across the participating cities, so they can provide food for those in need.

“Thank you to everyone who chose to give a little bit of themselves for people in a tough time,” said Mitch Williams, Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ multi-area director of Southeast Mississippi.

Stamp Out Hunger is a tradition that has been going on for nearly three decades.

“I am thankful for everything that I have. To be able to come here and serve the community, it is a big blessing in my heart,” said University of Southern Mississippi defensive back Malik Shorts, who was volunteering with other teammates at Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

