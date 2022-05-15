New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Bassfield and local economic developers are already taking advantage of Mississippi’s new law legalizing medical marijuana.

Bassfield is now home of “Divine Farma,” a new business that will grow medical marijuana and provide some much-needed new jobs.

A ribbon was cut Saturday at a the company location on Bass Burkett Road.

This building, built back in 2007, was once used to make products for horses.

Company officials plan to use about 36,000 square feet of canopy space to cultivate medical cannabis, which will be passed on to a separate cannabis processor.

The company says its facility ultimately will provide about three dozen jobs for the community.

“That’ll be organic products, clean of any pesticides, metals, contaminants that will go through a stringent process as well, going out to a testing facility, where it will be tested first,” said Damien Johnson, chief consultant for Divine Farma. “And everything here through this program has to be tracked, so there will be tracking from seed to shelf.”

The company has applied for its license from the state.

“It’s going to be a huge advantage,” Bassfield Mayor Angela Ladner. “The building has been empty for several years. This means revenue for our town and this means jobs for our town and for our community and this group will also come in and do a lot more than just own a business here.

“They want to give back to the community, which is a big plus for Bassfield.”

Ladner said she hopes the license will be approved sometime next month, and if that happens, the company could be up and running in about six weeks.

