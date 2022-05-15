NBA star Stephen Curry finishes degree

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The NBA’s all-time leading three-pointer shooter and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry will finally receive his degree from Davidson College.

Curry, a Charlotte native who attended and played basketball at Davidson from 2006-09, left school following his junior year in 2009 for the NBA Draft. He was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Davidson announced that Curry re-enrolled for the spring semester and completed his final semester of classwork. He will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology with the class of 2022, WBTV reported.

“Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree,” the school said in a statement.

Curry, 34, who is still competing in the NBA playoffs with the Warriors, will not attend Sunday’s commencement, but the school said it will look to present him with a diploma in the future.

The NBA superstar who helped revolutionize basketball with his three-point shooting ability made his mark with the Wildcats when he led the school to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Since then, Curry has won two NBA MVPs and has been an all-star eight times. He won championships with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and became the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer earlier this year. He currently has 3,117 all-time in the regular season.

Because he didn’t finish his degree, Curry’s No. 30 jersey hadn’t been able to be retired by Davidson.

Curry graduated high school from Charlotte Christian School in 2006.

His father, Dell Curry, played with the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-98 and is now a color commentator on the team’s broadcasts.

Curry’s younger brother, Seth, played for Duke University and is currently a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

