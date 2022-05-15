Muggy could turn soggy by end of next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect a muggy Sunday night in the Pine Belt with lows in the upper-60s.

For Monday, we have a 20 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with highs in the lower-90s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows in the mid-60s.

As we head into Tuesday, it is going to be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected from Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

By Saturday, we have a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.