Muggy could turn soggy by end of next week

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says a muggy week could give way to a soggy weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect a muggy Sunday night in the Pine Belt with lows in the upper-60s.

For Monday, we have a 20 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with highs in the lower-90s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows in the mid-60s.

As we head into Tuesday, it is going to be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected from Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

By Saturday, we have a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-80s.

