Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female body discovered by boaters on the Leaf River was recovered Sunday afternoon, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD assisted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks with the recovery after it was discovered near the Mississippi 590 bridge and boat ramp.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor said the body was identified as a female.

No other details have been released at this time, but JCSD called the situation a “developing investigation” and additional information will be provided as soon as possible.

Additional agencies on the scene included EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Coroner’s Office, and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue.

