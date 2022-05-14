Weyerhaeuser employees volunteer for Pine Belt Habitat for Humanity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Employees of a national wood products company became volunteers for Habitat for Humanity Friday.

Workers at Weyerhaeuser In Hattiesburg pitched in to help build a home in Palmer’s Crossing.

The Eleria Matthews family is the Habitat partner for that home.

Weyerhaeuser employees have been waiting for more than two years to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

“We had planned to work on this project a little over two years ago, and COVID kind of shut it down for us, but we’ve kept in touch, and they’ve opened it back up, so we’re working with them today,” said Andy Kepper, region manager for Weyerhaeuser in Hattiesburg.

The volunteers did some painting and caulking and helped build an air-conditioning closet.

“We’re so happy to have this crew out here,” said Akwete Muhammad, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “Weyerhaeuser is one of our strongest partners in the community and they’ve helped us over the years, but this is the first time we’ve been able to get together since the pandemic.”

This is the third group of volunteers to work on the Matthews home project in 2022.

Volunteers from a local bank helped out a couple of weeks ago and another group of students from a high school in Virginia volunteered for several days in March.

“I would say we’re about 60 percent close to where we need to be,” said Muhammad. “We’re just about crossing that line and we’re hoping that by the end of this year, we’re going to be doing a home dedication for a new homeowner here in the Hattiesburg area.”

Muhammad says other volunteer groups are welcome to work on the project.

If you’d like to help, you can call 601-582-4663.

