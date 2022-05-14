WCU’s 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies held on Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University held its 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 13, at Temple Baptist Church located at 5200 Old Highway 11.

The graduating students received their diplomas in all degrees in the School of Education from all campuses. The services were held at 10:30 in the morning and 2:30 in the afternoon.

Dr. Eddie Holloway, dean of students emeritus, was the keynote speaker for the morning event, and Dr. Cassandra Conner, dean of William Carey University, traditional campus, was the keynote speaker for the evening event.

Over 900 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, a record number for WCU, which included students from the following departments:

College of Health Sciences

School of Arts and Letters

School of Business

School of Missions and Ministry Studies

School of Music, School of Natural & Behavioral Sciences

School of Nursing

Ashely Jones and Caleb Watt were among those who graduated on Friday and spoke about the momentous occasion.

“Right now, it’s like I feel a relief but a little bit of excitement, like, what will be my next step,” said Ashley. “Do I want to go further in my education or am I settling? I’m not settling, I’m going to go further.”

“I’m just excited,” said Caleb, “I’m really looking forward to getting into my profession with my degree. I’ll start in the fall at Petal Upper Elementary School, and I’m very excited about getting to work with those people.”

WCU is located on three campuses in Hattiesburg and Biloxi in Mississippi and Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

The main campus is in Hattiesburg and is set on 170 acres.

WCU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award bachelor’s, master’s, education specialist, and doctoral degrees.

