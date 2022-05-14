Win Stuff
USM holds 2022 Spring Graduation ceremonies

Weekend consists of four different graduation ceremonies.
Weekend consists of four different graduation ceremonies.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, many students will cross the stage at the University of Southern Mississippi this spring to get their diplomas.

Thursday, the university hosted their postgraduate graduation, for those finishing their master’s or doctoral programs. Friday and Saturday will include three different undergraduate ceremonies.

“There’s a tremendous amount of hard work that goes into culminating in today,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of Southern Miss Alumni Association. “This is a moment that I think a lot of students don’t recognize the significance of the moment until after they’ve crossed the stage.”

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on the amount of time that you’ve worked, the amount of investment that you’ve made in yourself, and really just seeing all that come to fruition.”

Many students took the day to reminisce on their journey to a degree.

“Being in college is one, but being involved is a whole other ball game,” said graduate Markayla Vallien. “I’m just happy I made it,”

“At the end, it is worth it, definitely worth it,” said graduate Makalah Whisenton. “All of the organizations, people and networking. It’s a great experience and I’m glad to say that I did it and I finished.”

After all the students crossed the stage, tassels were turned, and these golden eagles flew for the last time.

“It’s bittersweet,” said graduate Briana Fairley. “I enjoyed my time here, but it’s time to go on to bigger and better things.”

“It’s sad because it’s finally come to the end,” said graduate Brandon Lyles. “I’ve been fighting for four years, and I’m finally going to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi.”

