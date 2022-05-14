Laurel High School seniors walk down memory lane

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The sounds of excitement filled the hallways of Mason Elementary School Friday morning.

The little ones cheered on the seniors as they walked through the building in their caps and gowns.

Michelle Geronimo says the moment was emotional for her.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Geronimo. “A lot of those where…. this is where it began, like, Mason elementary is my first school here, and just a lot of joy overwhelming because I’m growing up.”

Kiron Benjamin says he remembers watching the seniors walk through when he was little.

“I had lots of fun,” said Benjamin. “I couldn’t wait, and now, I’m finally living it...”

Mason was not the only school they visited through. They also went to Oak Park Elementary and Laurel Middle School.

“Walking through the schools,” said Benjamin. “I was remembering, like, at one point I was in their shoes, too. And, I was looking at it, and I was just trying to, you know… set the perfect example for them.”

Geronimo agrees they are setting an example.

“It’s like, those little kids are looking up to you and they’re like, they’re gonna be there one day, and it feels good to know that they’re looking up to you,” said Geronimo

Laurel High School will hold its graduation on Tuesday, May 17.

