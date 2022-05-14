Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Department launches new app

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Over in Jasper County, the sheriff’s department announced a new app.

The app is free to download, and it is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Officials say you will be able to stay up-to-date on weather warnings, road closures, the jail docket and more.

We are super excited to announce our new Jasper County Sheriffs Office app. It's free to download and available for... Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Thursday, May 12, 2022

