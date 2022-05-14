Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Department launches new app
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Over in Jasper County, the sheriff’s department announced a new app.
The app is free to download, and it is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.
Officials say you will be able to stay up-to-date on weather warnings, road closures, the jail docket and more.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.