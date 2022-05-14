Win Stuff
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s Rodeo is back

It features bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing, and more.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday night, night one of the 20th annual Jackson County Sheriff’s Rodeo was held at the Conrad Mallette Arena in Vancleave.

The rodeo offers over $20,000 in prize money, holding events such as bareback and saddle horse riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing and bull riding. All event proceeds going to the Sheriff Department’s Auxiliary Division.

Premier Rodeo Productions, National Cowboys Pro Rodeo Association, International Professional Rodeo, and Premier Bulls Tour all worked in partnership with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Rodeo to put the event together.

Night two of the event will begin Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

