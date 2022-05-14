Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Inaugural flame lit; Special Olympic Mississippi Summer Games to begin

This weekend, athletes from across the state will be on the coast for some friendly fun and...
This weekend, athletes from across the state will be on the coast for some friendly fun and fierce competition.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at 9.am., the Special Olympic Mississippi State Summer Games will officially begin, marking the first time the competition has been held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, which involved several police departments scattered across the state, officially concluded as the torch reached it’s destination at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, where the competition will be held.

According to Special Olympics Mississippi, around 500 athletes and unified partners along with thousands of airmen, Keesler personnel, and volunteers are expected to be present for the competition. This also includes the delegation which will represent the state at the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games this summer in Orlando, Florida.

The competition will last throughout the week, eventually concluding with the Victory Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21st at the Levitow Training Support (Drill Pad) at KAFB.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
Recent drug bust is latest example of growing fentanyl problems
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Family of Vicksburg man ‘so disappointed’ after his alleged killer given $10,000 bond
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Vendors sold various products during the first "Pop Up for Lupus" at Town Square Park Saturday.
Town Square Park event raises funds for Lupus Foundation
Hattiesburg, Petal and more collect food for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Pine Belt cities partake in Stamp Out Hunger Drive
The Richton Front Street Association hosts first festival in its short history.
Richton’s ‘Front Street Fest’ acts as step for economic growth
A ribbon is cut in Bassfield Saturday to kick off plans to open the Divine Farma medical...
New Bassfield company to grow medical marijuana
USM holds 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies
USM spring 2022 graduation