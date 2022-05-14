HIGHLIGHTS - South State Championship Baseball/Softball

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The road to the state championships continued in the Pine Belt on Friday, with South State baseball and softball series in full swing.

Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Class 4A Baseball

Sumrall (3) Northeast Jones (2)

Class 3A Baseball

Clarkdale (5) Seminary (2)

Class 4A Softball

North Pike (3) Sumrall (0)

Class 1A Softball

Taylorsville (5) Sebastopol (2)

Saturday Playoff Schedule

Class 4A Baseball

Northeast Jones at Sumrall – 7 p.m.

Class 3A Baseball

Clarkdale at Seminary – 7 p.m.

Class 2A Baseball

Stringer at Pisgah – 7 p.m.

Class 6A Softball

Petal at Northwest Rankin – 2 p.m.

Class 4A Softball

Sumrall at North Pike – 6 p.m.

Class 1A Softball

Sebastopol at Taylorsville – 3 p.m.

