HIGHLIGHTS - South State Championship Baseball/Softball

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The road to the state championships continued in the Pine Belt on Friday, with South State baseball and softball series in full swing.

Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Class 4A Baseball

  • Sumrall (3) Northeast Jones (2)

Class 3A Baseball

  • Clarkdale (5) Seminary (2)

Class 4A Softball

  • North Pike (3) Sumrall (0)

Class 1A Softball

  • Taylorsville (5) Sebastopol (2)

Saturday Playoff Schedule

Class 4A Baseball

  • Northeast Jones at Sumrall – 7 p.m.

Class 3A Baseball

  • Clarkdale at Seminary – 7 p.m.

Class 2A Baseball

  • Stringer at Pisgah – 7 p.m.

Class 6A Softball

  • Petal at Northwest Rankin – 2 p.m.

Class 4A Softball

  • Sumrall at North Pike – 6 p.m.

Class 1A Softball

  • Sebastopol at Taylorsville – 3 p.m.

