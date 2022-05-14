HIGHLIGHTS - South State Championship Baseball/Softball
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The road to the state championships continued in the Pine Belt on Friday, with South State baseball and softball series in full swing.
Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
Class 4A Baseball
- Sumrall (3) Northeast Jones (2)
Class 3A Baseball
- Clarkdale (5) Seminary (2)
Class 4A Softball
- North Pike (3) Sumrall (0)
Class 1A Softball
- Taylorsville (5) Sebastopol (2)
Saturday Playoff Schedule
Class 4A Baseball
- Northeast Jones at Sumrall – 7 p.m.
Class 3A Baseball
- Clarkdale at Seminary – 7 p.m.
Class 2A Baseball
- Stringer at Pisgah – 7 p.m.
Class 6A Softball
- Petal at Northwest Rankin – 2 p.m.
Class 4A Softball
- Sumrall at North Pike – 6 p.m.
Class 1A Softball
- Sebastopol at Taylorsville – 3 p.m.
