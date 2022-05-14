Win Stuff
Expect hot days, sultry nights through the week

By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper-60 degrees and a 20 percent chance for a shower.

For Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower-90s.

As we head into Sunday night, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-60s.

For Monday, you expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

More of the same is expected for Tuesday through Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

For Saturday, we have a  40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

