Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Covington County Hospital selects ‘Employee of the Year’

Covington County Hospital names Employee of the Year.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An ultrasound technician at Covington County Hospital has been named “Employee of the Year.”

Pam Nunes found out the news Friday during the hospital’s celebration of Hospital Week.

Nunes has worked at the facility for 30 years.

She received an award, some flowers and other gifts.

“A lot of my co-workers, we’re like family, and now, I’m old enough to where they feel like my children,” Nunes said. “I’ve had people here that have been here as long as me and they’re just friends, it’s just a great place to work.”

“Pam is just a consummate professional,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator and CEO of Covington County Hospital. “In thirty years, she’s never been late. Her patients adore her, she waits on everybody hand and foot. She just lives to serve. She embodies everything we want to celebrate here at Covington County Hospital.”

This year’s Hospital Week had a wild west theme.

Employees were encouraged to wear hats and boots and bandanas on different days.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
All lanes of northbound traffic were blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue,...
Crash blocked NB lanes on I-59
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely

Latest News

Laurel High School seniors walk down memory lane
Seniors walk down memory lane
WCU’s 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies held on Friday
WCU commencement ceremonies
William Carey University held its 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday.
WCU’s 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies held on Friday
Dogs and cats have few sweat glands and cannot cool off like humans, so they overheat more...
Helping your dog beat the summer heat