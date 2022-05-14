Covington County Hospital selects ‘Employee of the Year’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An ultrasound technician at Covington County Hospital has been named “Employee of the Year.”

Pam Nunes found out the news Friday during the hospital’s celebration of Hospital Week.

Nunes has worked at the facility for 30 years.

She received an award, some flowers and other gifts.

“A lot of my co-workers, we’re like family, and now, I’m old enough to where they feel like my children,” Nunes said. “I’ve had people here that have been here as long as me and they’re just friends, it’s just a great place to work.”

“Pam is just a consummate professional,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator and CEO of Covington County Hospital. “In thirty years, she’s never been late. Her patients adore her, she waits on everybody hand and foot. She just lives to serve. She embodies everything we want to celebrate here at Covington County Hospital.”

This year’s Hospital Week had a wild west theme.

Employees were encouraged to wear hats and boots and bandanas on different days.

