13 hits lift USM over UTSA in 8-3 Saturday win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Carson Paetow and Blake Johnson each drove in a pair of runs to lead No. 14 Southern Miss to an 8-3 Conference USA victory over UTSA Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field to even the weekend series.

The decided game of the set will take place at 11 a.m., Sunday, as the game was moved up two hours from its original start time due to the Roadrunners travel constraints.

Five Golden Eagles enjoyed multiple hits as the squad posted 13 in the contest. Senior Gabe Montenegro, who played in his Southern Miss best 245th career best game, led the way with three singles to tie Brian Dozier for second on the school career charts with 229 one-base hits. Slade Wilks, Danny Lynch, Paetow and Johnson also had two hit each.

The Golden Eagles (37-14 overall, 19-7 C-USA) jumped out to an early advantage with two runs in the second.

After a strikeout to open the frame, Lynch walked before he was retired at second on a Will McGillis fielder’s choice. After a walk to Paetow, Johnson drove in both runs with a single up the middle.

Southern Miss made the score 3-0 with RBI single from Montenegro in the fourth.

Hunter Riggins was solid in his start for the Golden Eagles as his only blemishes come on back-to-back walks to open the sixth before giving up a three-run home run to Ryan Flores to tie the game at 3-3. It was Flores’ ninth round-tripper of the year.

Riggins collected the victory to improve to 6-4 as he gave up the three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts over six innings of work. Dalton Rogers gave up a walk and a batter reached via a fielding error in the ninth as he added a pair of strikeouts over the final three innings to earn his fifth save.

The Golden Eagles took the lead for good on sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth from Dustin Dickerson and then completed their scoring with four more runs in the seventh.

McGillis drove the first run in with a fielder’s choice before Paetow belted his second homer of the weekend, a two-run dinger to right center, for his 11th of the year. Southern Miss then scored on a UTSA throwing error following a Dickerson double for its final run.

UTSA (33-17, 17-9) used six pitchers in the contest with reliever Ulises Quiroga suffering the loss to fall to 1-3 as he gave up a run on four hits with a walk and a strikeout over two innings of work.

With the win, the Golden Eagles pushed their lead back to two games in the league standings with four C-USA contests left to play.

