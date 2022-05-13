Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo asking for help in naming its baby monkey

The public is being asked to choose between four names for the latest addition to the Hattiesburg Zoo.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
From the Hattiesburg Convention Commission

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is asking for the public’s help to name its baby boy Colobus monkey.

The week-long voting on the new name starts Friday and runs through May 20. The winning name will be announced on May 24.

Voting can be done through the link Newborn Colobus Monkey Survey (surveymonkey.com) The names for consideration are Mojo, Masala, Mowgli and Mongo.

Voting access is available through the Hattiesburg Zoo Facebook and Instagram pages.

The zoo’s latest addition was born April 9.

“The baby is now five weeks old,” said Kristen Moore, Hattiesburg Zoo’s animal curator. “He and his mom are adapting well in their habitat and we have been able to introduce the father in with mother and baby, which has also gone very well.”

The Colobus monkeys still are alternating their time in their outdoor habitat with the Debrazza monkey family. Soon both species will be once again sharing the space.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

