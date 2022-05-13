USM to update music education curriculum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s music education program will see significant changes in the upcoming school year.

Starting in the fall semester of 2022, some classes will go from semester courses to year-long courses.

Officials say this will gives the students more opportunities to get experience with a wider range of instruments.

“They used to just get one semester of brass methods and one semester of woodwind methods, where they were learning all those instruments in only one semester each,” said Music Education Assistant Professor Dr. Melody Causby. “We’ve redesigned the curriculum so that they’ll get two semesters of brass now and two semesters of woodwind. They’re going to get more playing time and teaching time on all the instruments.”

In addition to new classes, the program will continue the lab ensembles that the program has been experimenting with.

These ensembles allow all students to meet on Fridays for an hour and give the upperclassmen the opportunity to teach the underclassmen.

“With these live meetings, I really enjoy getting to see people get live feedback so that I can see feedback that they’re getting,” said USM sophomore Sarah Johnson. “I think that’s going to help me help students more in the future.”

For more information, you can visit the USM School of Music site.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.