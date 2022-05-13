Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

USM to update music education curriculum

The University of Southern Mississippi’s music education program will see significant changes in the upcoming school year.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s music education program will see significant changes in the upcoming school year.

Starting in the fall semester of 2022, some classes will go from semester courses to year-long courses.

Officials say this will gives the students more opportunities to get experience with a wider range of instruments.

“They used to just get one semester of brass methods and one semester of woodwind methods, where they were learning all those instruments in only one semester each,” said Music Education Assistant Professor Dr. Melody Causby. “We’ve redesigned the curriculum so that they’ll get two semesters of brass now and two semesters of woodwind. They’re going to get more playing time and teaching time on all the instruments.”

In addition to new classes, the program will continue the lab ensembles that the program has been experimenting with.

These ensembles allow all students to meet on Fridays for an hour and give the upperclassmen the opportunity to teach the underclassmen.

“With these live meetings, I really enjoy getting to see people get live feedback so that I can see feedback that they’re getting,” said USM sophomore Sarah Johnson. “I think that’s going to help me help students more in the future.”

For more information, you can visit the USM School of Music site.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Speech and debate legacy continues to grow at Hattiesburg High
A legacy continues for HHS speech and debate
Hattiesburg High School speech coach Scott Waldrop (left) and reigning national champion,...
Speech and debate legacy continues to grow at Hattiesburg High
Newly renovated board room debuts
West Jasper School District unveils new board room
Some eye care centers across Mississippi are offering free eye exams to students who fail the...
Miss. eye care centers offering free eye exams to eligible students