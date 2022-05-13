Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Tim’s Two Cents: USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner

Ladner talked about the “Pandora’s box” that the transfer portal has become, his disappointment...
Ladner talked about the “Pandora’s box” that the transfer portal has become, his disappointment over last season and getting the program back on track this year.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we chatted with University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner.

Ladner, who will be heading into the fourth and final year of his contract at his alma mater, has posted a 24-65 record over his first three years, including a 7-26 mark last season

Ladner has deep roots in the Pine Belt and on the Gulf Coast, prepping at Oak Grove High School and playing at USM under men’s basketball coaching icon M.K. Turk in the 1980s.

Ladner won more than 500 games at the high school level during stops at Oak Grove and St. Stanislaus high schools. He went on to coach at then-Jones County Junior College for two seasons, winning the JUCO National Championship in his second year with the Bobcats.

From Ellisville, Ladner moved to his first senior college assignment at Southeastern Louisiana University. He spent four years as the Lions’ head coach, winning 22 games in his final year.

Ladner was hired at his alma mater on April 18, 2019,

On this week’s podcast, Ladner talked about the “Pandora’s box” that the transfer portal has become, his disappointment over last season and getting the program back on track this year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

All lanes of northbound traffic were blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue,...
Crash blocked NB lanes on I-59
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely
Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted that his restaurant was closed till...
Damaged gas line temporarily closed Hub City restaurant

Latest News

Carlos Davis, 21, of Jackson, will be booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on...
Jackson man charged in Hub City shooting over dirt bike sale
.
Hattiesburg firefighter memorial
Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced to 236 months, more than 19...
Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years in illegal drug conspiracy
The City of Richton will host the inaugural "Front Street Fest" from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Richton 1st ‘Front Street Fest’ set for Saturday