Tim’s Two Cents: USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we chatted with University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner.

Ladner, who will be heading into the fourth and final year of his contract at his alma mater, has posted a 24-65 record over his first three years, including a 7-26 mark last season

Ladner has deep roots in the Pine Belt and on the Gulf Coast, prepping at Oak Grove High School and playing at USM under men’s basketball coaching icon M.K. Turk in the 1980s.

Ladner won more than 500 games at the high school level during stops at Oak Grove and St. Stanislaus high schools. He went on to coach at then-Jones County Junior College for two seasons, winning the JUCO National Championship in his second year with the Bobcats.

From Ellisville, Ladner moved to his first senior college assignment at Southeastern Louisiana University. He spent four years as the Lions’ head coach, winning 22 games in his final year.

Ladner was hired at his alma mater on April 18, 2019,

On this week’s podcast, Ladner talked about the “Pandora’s box” that the transfer portal has become, his disappointment over last season and getting the program back on track this year.

