Scary military shell proves to be no threat

The mortar/bazooka round found in a creek on a family's property proved to be inert.
The mortar/bazooka round found in a creek on a family's property proved to be inert.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Eleven Year Old Boy Finds Military Ordnance Training Round In Creek

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After an overnight vigil, a shell found in a family’s backyard proved to be a dud.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’ responded to a residence on R.V. Lindley Road in the Eastabuchie on Thursday afternoon after an 11-year old boy found what appeared to be a piece of military ordnance.

Deputies arrived to find a cylindrical shaped round consistent with that of a mortar round or bazooka round.

The rusted round was found in a small creek which runs through the family’s property.

JCSD deputies rotated stand-by duty at the scene throughout the night on Thursday and into Friday afternoon.

The area was secured, taped off and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted.

Federal agents contacted the United States Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team based at Fort Polk, La., to respond to identify the ordnance and determine if it was a live round and eliminate any threat to the public should it be a live round.

EOD arrived on the scene on Friday afternoon, x-rayed the ordnance and determined it to be an inert, non-explosive training round.

”Our standard protocols were followed in responding to this incident in order to determine if this military ordnance was a live round,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Fortunately, it was just a training round.

“We greatly appreciate the response by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the U.S. Army EOD team. Both are top notch, well-trained, well equipped, and always prepared.”

