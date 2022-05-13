Richton 1st ‘Front Street Fest’ set for Saturday
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Richton is offering its residents and visitors a chance to enjoy an inaugural event.
Sponsored by the Richton Front Street Association, the first “Front Street Fest” is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Live music, street vendors, an antique cars display and a “food truck festival” will be some of the main offerings to be savored during the eight-hour festival.
