Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Richton 1st ‘Front Street Fest’ set for Saturday

The City of Richton will host the inaugural "Front Street Fest" from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The City of Richton will host the inaugural "Front Street Fest" from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.(Richton Front Street Association)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Richton is offering its residents and visitors a chance to enjoy an inaugural event.

Sponsored by the Richton Front Street Association, the first “Front Street Fest” is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Live music, street vendors, an antique cars display and a “food truck festival” will be some of the main offerings to be savored during the eight-hour festival.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

All lanes of northbound traffic were blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue,...
Crash blocked NB lanes on I-59
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely
Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted that his restaurant was closed till...
Damaged gas line temporarily closed Hub City restaurant

Latest News

Carlos Davis, 21, of Jackson, will be booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on...
Jackson man charged in Hub City shooting over dirt bike sale
.
Hattiesburg firefighter memorial
Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced to 236 months, more than 19...
Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years in illegal drug conspiracy
Ladner talked about the “Pandora’s box” that the transfer portal has become, his disappointment...
Tim’s Two Cents: USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner