Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years in illegal drug conspiracy

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis husband and wife were sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess and sell methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced to 236 months, more than 19 years, in prison.

According to court documents, beginning in 2020, Jeremy and Harley conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin and a mixture of fentanyl.

The investigation showed the Grahams dealt large amounts of the serious drugs to numerous individuals in Lamar and Harrison counties, including individuals that overdosed. The Grahams were reportedly aware of the overdoses.

Court documents said the conspiracy also involved the Grahams using a gun and flashlight to beat someone associated with the conspiracy.

Although the conspiracy involved several individuals, the Grahams were at the top of the pyramid, according to official reports.

Jeremy pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 and Harley pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Long Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

