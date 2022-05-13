PRCC with unfinished business headed into Region 23 Tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College gets ready to host the Region 23 Tournament for a second consecutive year – but the Wildcats have intentions of punching their ticket to the NJCAA Tournament this go-round.

The target will be squarely on PRCC’s back the tournament opens Monday at Dub Herring Park. The Wildcats (36-10) enter as the No. 1 team in junior college baseball.

The group of six teams making their way to Poplarville next week may prove to be the toughest regional in the nation. It includes defending national champion LSU-Eunice (38-15).

PRCC is eager for the challenge.

“We do have a special group,” said PRCC freshman designated hitter Logan Walters, a Petal grad. “The most special thing about it is that we work hard. We knew that coming in that we had the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country, that was one of our goals before the season started. But we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

“We’ve been talking about it all year,” said PRCC freshman pitcher Dakota Lee, a Purvis grad. “It’s a revenge year. We hosted for the first time last year and lost it on our field and watched somebody else dogpile on it. We’ve just been talking about it all year – that’s not going to happen this year and we can’t let it happen.”

“I almost feel like sometimes you have to prepare more when you’re expected to do well because you’re getting everybody’s best shot,” said PRCC head coach Michael Avalon. “Everybody wants to beat ‘ya. And so these guys have handled that and I’m very, very proud of the year they’ve had. The big thing is I think they’re still hungry for more.”

The Wildcats open the Region 23 Tournament against Northwest Mississippi on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.