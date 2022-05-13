Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing

A family in Illinois got creative with photos of their home that they listed on Zillow. (Source: Zillow)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (CNN) – Home buyers are getting killed on prices these days, and an Illinois couple came up with a “killer” idea to generate extra interest in their house.

When Danielle and Owen Sullivan put their home on the market, they enlisted the help of fictional murderer Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise.

The Zillow listing for their house features various pictures of Myers in the home. He’s seen sitting on the toilet, washing his hands at the sink, and standing in the shower, among many other shots.

The couple’s 16-year-old son was inside the costume, posing for photos.

The photos went viral on social media, and the Zillow listing had gotten more than 373,000 views as of Friday morning.

The Sullivans are asking $169,000 for the home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, which has been on Zillow for 17 days. It’s located in Carlinville, about 60 miles north of St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of northbound traffic were blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue,...
Crash blocked NB lanes on I-59
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely
Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted that his restaurant was closed till...
Damaged gas line temporarily closed Hub City restaurant
Antoine Carr
Murderer of rapper Lil’ Lonnie sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
This undated photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows Mekhi Speed.
Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake