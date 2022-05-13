Miss. electric cooperative companies hold Media Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Companies in the Pine Belt gathered Thursday morning, for the annual Electric Cooperative Media day held at the Southern Pine Electric headquarters.

As the cooperative companies discussed the latest technology updates, the installation of fiber internet seemed to spark interest.

“It’s a big deal,” said Leif Munkel, Pearl River Valley Electric manager of marketing communications and member services. “We are able to come here, we are able to give an understanding of what the co-ops are doing in terms of bringing fiber to their members. It’s not that long ago. It was kind of a dream but for many of us now within the last year two years, we are getting out there and connecting thousands of people across the state.”

Munkel says the company has recently shared a map with members that includes four phases of installing fiber internet in the region.

“Right now our communities are in need,” said Munkel. “Our service areas are in need of fiber, and that’s one of the biggest things we are doing right now, It’s the biggest thing that cooperatives have done since the 1930s when we originally formed. So, we are out there bringing this necessary utility to them so they are able to improve their lives.”

Amanda Mills, Dixie Electric communications assistant, says this event is important because it allows the companies to build a relationship with those in the community.

“We have a saying in the electric industry that, ‘We sell a service, but what we provide is a better quality of life,’ ... now with our fiber internet, we are able to provide people with a better quality of life,” said Mills. “I shared a story today where a nurse who had a stroke was sent home and thought her career was over, but now that she has access to high-speed internet, she can continue her career as a nurse through telemedicine with high-speed internet at home.”

East Mississippi Connect, Magnolia Electric Power, TEC, Cooperative Energy and Southwest Electric were among the other companies featured at the event.

