Memorial held for late Hattiesburg firefighter Ryan Jones

By Mia Monet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The family and friends paid respects to the late Hattiesburg firefighter Ryan jones. His family held a memorial for him earlier this morning.

Many fellow firefighters, members of his motorcycle club and city leaders gathered at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A prayer was dedicated to his family, especially his wife, Ashley, and his son, Lucas.

His mom, Dayna Jones, gave the eulogy. She spoke of his love and faith.

“Ryan knew of God’s love for him, he knew of God’s love for everyone, and, despite the struggles that we all have, the weakness that we have in these difficult bodies, he knew and had a deep testimony of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Dayna.

Ryan died in a tragic motorcycle accident last month. He served the community at Hattiesburg Fire Station No. 9.

