Lamar County debuts fire training facility

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County debuted a brand-new facility Thursday morning that will allow firefighters and first responders to hone their skills.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill says the Fire Training Facility will provide local fire departments with hands-on emergency training.

The $850,000 structure can provide controlled environments for training, including up to 100-degree heat.

“You can’t just simulate that anywhere,” Hill said. “You have to put them in fire to be able to get that. So, here we can control that and put them in real fire situations much like what a house will be.

“But it’s in a safe situation and a safe environment.”

Hill also says even though the facility was built primarily for Lamar County’s use, he wants other departments in the Pine Belt to feel free to reach out and use the facility.

